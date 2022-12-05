2023 will see a lot of fresh pairings in Bollywood. Here we have compiled a list of 11 pairs.Source: Bollywood
Ajay Devgn and Priyamani will be seen together in Maidaan. The film releases on 17th February, as per reports.Source: Bollywood
Emraan Hashmi has reportedly been paired with Diana Penty alongside Akshay Kumar-Nushrratt Bharuccha in Selfiee.Source: Bollywood
Luv Ranjan is bringing these two sweethearts – Ranbir and Shraddha together.Source: Bollywood
We wonder what Bawaal Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are planning.Source: Bollywood
Pooja Hegde will be seen opposite Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.Source: Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan is working with lady superstar Nayanthara in Atlee’s Jawan.Source: Bollywood
Ayushmann will be seen with Ananya Panday in Dream Girl 2.Source: Bollywood
We are already looking forward to seeing Sidharth and Disha together in Yodha.Source: Bollywood
Rashmika will be seen alongside Ranbir in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.Source: Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu.Source: Bollywood
Last but not the least, the celebs who were recently linked together, Kriti Sanon and Prabhas in Adipurush.Source: Bollywood
