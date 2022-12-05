11 fresh pairings in Bollywood

2023 will see a lot of fresh pairings in Bollywood. Here we have compiled a list of 11 pairs. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Ajay Devgn-Priyamani

Ajay Devgn and Priyamani will be seen together in Maidaan. The film releases on 17th February, as per reports.

Emraan Hashmi-Diana Penty

Emraan Hashmi has reportedly been paired with Diana Penty alongside Akshay Kumar-Nushrratt Bharuccha in Selfiee.

Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor

Luv Ranjan is bringing these two sweethearts – Ranbir and Shraddha together.

Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor

We wonder what Bawaal Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are planning.

Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde will be seen opposite Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara

Shah Rukh Khan is working with lady superstar Nayanthara in Atlee’s Jawan.

Ayushmann Khurana-Ananya Panday

Ayushmann will be seen with Ananya Panday in Dream Girl 2.

Sidharth Malhotra-Disha Patani  

We are already looking forward to seeing Sidharth and Disha together in Yodha.

Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika will be seen alongside Ranbir in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu

Shah Rukh Khan has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu.

Kriti Sanon-Prabhas

Last but not the least, the celebs who were recently linked together, Kriti Sanon and Prabhas in Adipurush.

