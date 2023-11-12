Top 11 heartwarming South Indian movies to watch with family this Diwali 2023
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 12, 2023
Mahanati on Amazon Prime Video depicts the life of legendary actress Savitri.
Oopiri on Amazon Prime Video is a comedy-drama that tells the story of an unlikely friendship between a quadriplegic billionaire and his caregiver.
Bangalore Days on Disney+ Hotstar revolves around the lives of three cousins who share a strong bond.
Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal on Netflix is a romantic thriller with elements of comedy and suspense.
Super Deluxe on Netflix weaves together multiple narratives, exploring human relationships and societal norms.
Premam on Disney+ Hotstar is a coming-of-age romantic drama that explores the various phases of love in the life of its protagonist.
Peranbu on Amazon Prime Video revolves around the complex relationship between a father and his differently-abled daughter.
Drishyam on Disney+ Hotstar is a thriller that revolves around a common man's efforts to protect his family from a grave situation.
Aruvi on Amazon Prime Video is a social drama that delves into the life of a free-spirited young woman and her journey.
Oh My Kadavule on Amazon Prime Video is a romantic fantasy film that explores the concept of second chances in love.
Jersey on Disney+ Hotstar follows the journey of a cricketer who makes a comeback for his son.
