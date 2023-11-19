Top 11 Hindi thrillers to watch on Netflix, MX Player, Jio Cinema and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 19, 2023
Asur 2 on JioCinema is binge-watch worthy. The story of Shubh and his thought behind the killings will leave you shocked.
Vikram Vedha on MX Player stars Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan, it is an action and suspense thriller that cannot be missed.
Raat Akeli Hai on Netflix is about a newly married landlord is found dead and the secretive family adds to the troubles of the a misfit cop.
Drishyam on JioCinema is about Ajay Devgn who plays a father who goes to extremes to save his family from the clutches of law. Till the very end the police is unable to find evidence against the family.
Talaash on Netflix is full of suspense as a police officer played by Aamir Khan investigates a high profile murder case.
Jaane Jaan on Netflix stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The film is about a math teacher covering up for a murder committed by his crush.
Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles. It is about an officer investigating the case of a serial killer.
Starring Tabu and Ali Fazal, the movie revolves around a RAW agent spying on another agent accused of leaking important information. It is gripping and how. Watch Khufiya on Netflix.
U-Turn on MX Player stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, it is a gripping tale of a journalist who discovers that motorists die when they break traffic rules on a specific flyover.
Sacred Games on Netflix web series is about a police officer unravelling some shocking truths about the underworld whilst investigating the case of Ganesh Gaitonde.
Manorama Six Feet Under on Disney+Hotstar is an amateur detective has been assigned to spy on a politician who is having an extra marital affair. The story doesn't end here!
