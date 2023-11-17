Top 11 Hollywood blockbusters that smashed Rs 100 crore mark in the Indian box office
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 17, 2023
Avatar The Way of Water minted Rs 378.22 crore in India.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Avengers: Endgame made a business of Rs 373.22 crore in India.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Avengers: Infinity War’s India collection is Rs 227.43 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Spider-Man: No Way Home clocked Rs 218.41 crore collection.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Jungle Book earned Rs 188 crore at the domestic box office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Lion King released in 2019 earned Rs 158.71 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness collected Rs 130 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fast X collected Rs 108.83 crore in India.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer minted Rs 102 crore in India.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1 earned over Rs 100 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thor Love and Thuder earned Rs 101 crore in India.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Samantha Ruth Prabhu leads Top 10 South Indian actresses of Tollywood, check Rashmika Mandanna's rank
Find Out More