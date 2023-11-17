Top 11 Hollywood blockbusters that smashed Rs 100 crore mark in the Indian box office

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 17, 2023

Avatar The Way of Water minted Rs 378.22 crore in India.

Avengers: Endgame made a business of Rs 373.22 crore in India.

Avengers: Infinity War’s India collection is Rs 227.43 crore.

Spider-Man: No Way Home clocked Rs 218.41 crore collection.

The Jungle Book earned Rs 188 crore at the domestic box office.

The Lion King released in 2019 earned Rs 158.71 crore.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness collected Rs 130 crore.

Fast X collected Rs 108.83 crore in India.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer minted Rs 102 crore in India.

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1 earned over Rs 100 crore.

Thor Love and Thuder earned Rs 101 crore in India.

