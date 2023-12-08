Top 11 Indian movies on cold blooded serial killers on OTT that'll leave you in a sweat
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 08, 2023
Cuttputlli - Akshay Kumar hunts a Kasauli-based serial killer targeting teenage girls on Disney+ Hotstar.
Raman Raghav 2.0 - A film delving into the mind of a real-life serial killer and the cop pursuing him, available on Zee5.
The Stoneman Murders - A movie inspired by real events, following an investigation into gruesome murders on Amazon Prime Video.
Mrs Serial Killer - A suspenseful journey of a wife proving her husband's innocence in a series of murders, streaming on Netflix.
Main Aur Charles - A film based on notorious serial killer Charles Sobhraj's life and crimes on Disney+ Hotstar.
Ek Villain - A tale of revenge and redemption involving a complex character committing multiple murders on Disney+ Hotstar.
7 Khoon Maaf - A dark tale of a woman's relationships with seven husbands, some meeting sinister fates, on Netflix.
Mardaani 2 - Rani Mukerji portrays a fierce cop investigating a serial rapist and murderer on Amazon Prime Video.
Murder 2 - A suspenseful narrative around a serial killer targeting prostitutes, available on Amazon Prime Video.
Chup: Revenge of the Artist - Sunny Deol investigates multiple killings of film critics, all by one person.
Grandmaster is about a serial killer who picks his target alphabetically.
