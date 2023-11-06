Top 11 Korean action thrillers to stream online on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 06, 2023
The Outlaws on Amazon Prime Video is about a detective who takes on a ruthless gang in Seoul's Chinatown.
I Saw The Devil is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Tae Guk Gi: The Brotherhood of War is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Friend The Great Legacy is available on Netflix.
Joint Security Area
A Hard Day is streaming on Apple TV.
The Witch Part 1 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and MX Player.
The Negotiation is available on Apple TV and Youtube.
Train to Busan on Amazon Prime Video is about passengers fighting for survival on a speeding train during a zombie apocalypse.
Oldboy on Amazon Prime Video is about a man who seeks revenge after being inexplicably imprisoned for 15 years.
The Man From Nowhere is streaming on Netflix.
