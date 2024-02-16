Top 11 Korean dramas on OTT platforms made on massive budgets

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 16, 2024

Netflix show Arthdal Chronicles was made on a budget of Rs 346 crores

Global hit Squid Game on Netflix had a budget of Rs 178 crores

Lee Min-Ho's The King: Eternal Monarch was made on a budget of near Rs 195 crores

Sweet Home on Netflix is on same budget of The King: Eternal Monarch

Snowdrop on Disney+Hotstar has a budget of over Rs 200 crores

Kingdom on Netflix is on a budget of close to Rs 225 crores

Crash Landing On You on Netflix was made on a reported budget of USD 20 million

The budget of Netflix blockbuster Vincenzo is more than Rs 125 crores

Mr Sunshine on Netflix is made on a budget of Rs 250 crores

Hotel Del Luna on Netflix has a budget of over Rs 100 crores as well

Moving on Disney+ is a superpower drama on budget of Rs 386 crores

