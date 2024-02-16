Top 11 Korean dramas on OTT platforms made on massive budgets
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 16, 2024
Netflix show Arthdal Chronicles was made on a budget of Rs 346 crores
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Global hit Squid Game on Netflix had a budget of Rs 178 crores
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lee Min-Ho's The King: Eternal Monarch was made on a budget of near Rs 195 crores
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sweet Home on Netflix is on same budget of The King: Eternal Monarch
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Snowdrop on Disney+Hotstar has a budget of over Rs 200 crores
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kingdom on Netflix is on a budget of close to Rs 225 crores
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Crash Landing On You on Netflix was made on a reported budget of USD 20 million
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The budget of Netflix blockbuster Vincenzo is more than Rs 125 crores
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mr Sunshine on Netflix is made on a budget of Rs 250 crores
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hotel Del Luna on Netflix has a budget of over Rs 100 crores as well
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Moving on Disney+ is a superpower drama on budget of Rs 386 crores
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Bramayugam and other Top 10 Malayalam horror movies that provided fans with a bone-chilling experience
Find Out More