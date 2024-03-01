Top 11 Korean dramas where leads dealt with severe past trauma

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 01, 2024

Netflix show The Glory made people shiver with Moon Dong-eun's bullying issues

In Hometown Cha Cha Cha, Kim Seon-Ho's character had deep psychological scars due to abandonment

The award-winning My Mister had leads suffering because of the pain felt from being wronged

Mr Sunshine on Netflix is a sad Korean drama on tragedies of war and colonialism

Though a rom-com Uncontrollably Fond saw the leads in a lot of pain

It's Okay to Not Be Okay on Netflix is a great show on mental illness and stigma

In Sweet Home, the main character suffers due to bullying and his parents' deaths

Itaewon Class had the male lead dealing with the issue of his father's death and imprisonment

Kill Me, Heal Me is a drama about multiple personality disorder

Goblin also had the main heroine dealing with pain from tragedies in life

