Top 11 Korean dramas where leads dealt with severe past trauma
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 01, 2024
Netflix show The Glory made people shiver with Moon Dong-eun's bullying issues
In Hometown Cha Cha Cha, Kim Seon-Ho's character had deep psychological scars due to abandonment
The award-winning My Mister had leads suffering because of the pain felt from being wronged
Mr Sunshine on Netflix is a sad Korean drama on tragedies of war and colonialism
Though a rom-com Uncontrollably Fond saw the leads in a lot of pain
It's Okay to Not Be Okay on Netflix is a great show on mental illness and stigma
In Sweet Home, the main character suffers due to bullying and his parents' deaths
Itaewon Class had the male lead dealing with the issue of his father's death and imprisonment
Kill Me, Heal Me is a drama about multiple personality disorder
Goblin also had the main heroine dealing with pain from tragedies in life
