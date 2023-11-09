Top 11 longest, most controversial onscreen kiss in Indian films
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023
There were a lot of kissing scenes in Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Gehraiyaan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's lip lock in Animal film left actress fans upset over the kissing poster.
Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif's smooch in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara was reportedly so long that Zoya Akhtar had to cut it.
Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s lip-lock in Dhoom 2 created a lot of stir.
Fitoor reportedly had a 3-minute long kissing scene.
In Band Baaja Baarat, the kissing scene between Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma was reportedly 1-minute long.
Vaani Kapoor-Ranveer Singh had almost 23 kissing scenes. .
Murder consisted of some of the raunchiest kissing scenes.
Reportedly, Aamir Khan-Karisma Kapoor's kissing scene in Raja Hindustani was almost a minute long.
In Yeh Saali Zindagi, Aditi Rao Hydari and Arunoday kissed A LOT of times.
Devika Rai and Himanshu Rai reportedly had the longest kissing scene in Bollywood history. Reportedly, it was 4-minute long in Nagan Ki Ragini.
