Top 11 male Indian actors who played women characters on screen

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 21, 2024

Kamal Haasan’s role as Chachi in Chachi 420 remains one of the classics.

Ayushmann Khurrana put on woman's attire for Dream Girl 2.

Govinda played the role of a woman in the movie Aunty No. 1.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the role of a woman in the movie Haddi.

Aamir Khan was seen playing the role a woman in the movie Baazi.

Shah Rukh Khan also played the role of a woman in the movie Duplicate.

Salman Khan played a manly woman role loved by the fans in Jaan-E-Mann.

Rishi Kapoor disguised as a woman in the movie Rafoo Chakkar.

Ritiesh Deshmukh impressed as a woman in the movie Apna Sapna Money Money.

Shreyas Talpade was seen as a woman in Playing Guests.

Saif Ali Khan also briefly put on the role of a woman in the movie Humshakals.

