Top 11 Mind bending Kdramas that will mess with your mind and heart
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 04, 2023
A woman with Asperger’s syndrome meets a guy on a dating app. The guy is not what he looks like. It's messy. Watch Somebody on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Two students lead a double life as a criminal and as a sex worker and their lives entangle and get messy. Watch it on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Strangers from Hell is about a man moving into a neighbourhood which is not what it seems. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Beyond Evil follows two extraordinary men going to lengths to stop a serial killer maniac. Watch it on Viku Rakuten, Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taxi Driver is about a taxi service which is actually an organisation helping people to get revenge. Watch it on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Viku Rakuten.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A man finds a time travelling tunnel and sees his other version hurting him. This one has a mind-bending twist that will keep you hooked. Watch it on Netflix or Apple TV.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bad and Crazy is a Lee Dong Wook drama which will keep you questioning reality till the end. Watch it on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A woman starts doubting her husband after 15 years of their marriage. The man has a dark past which he kept hidden. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Litte Women is far from the classic you must have heard of. This is a thriller with so many twists and turns. Watch it on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A private detective is forced to solve a case with the help of another detective on a walkie-talkie. Watch this one on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Last but not the least, Sky Castle is a must-have on the list, no? Watch it again on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ahead of Squid Game 2, Top 11 thrilling web shows to watch on OTT for a nail-biting experience
Find Out More