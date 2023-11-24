Top 11 movies about broken relationship and marital discord on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 24, 2023
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (Netflix): Shows unrequited love and its impact on relationships.
Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (Netflix): Explores extramarital affairs and loveless marriages.
Kal Ho Naa Ho (Prime Video): Explores unspoken love and emotional turmoil.
Tamasha (Netflix): Chronicles a couple's emotional journey and relationship struggles.
Break Ke Baad (Prime Video): Highlights the challenges of a relationship break.
Love Aaj Kal (Prime Video): Contrasts love in different eras, emphasizing changing relationship dynamics.
Kabir Singh (Netflix): Examines self-destructive behavior and toxic masculinity in relationships.
Silsila (Prime Video): Explores love, infidelity, and societal pressures in relationships.
Baghban (Disney+ Hotstar): Focuses on parental expectations and the strain it places on relationships.
Baar Baar Dekho (Prime Video): Incorporates time travel to reflect on life choices and relationships.
Dev.D (Netflix): A modern take on Devdas, highlighting toxic relationships and self-destruction.
