Top 11 movies about broken relationship and marital discord on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 24, 2023

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (Netflix): Shows unrequited love and its impact on relationships.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (Netflix): Explores extramarital affairs and loveless marriages.

Kal Ho Naa Ho (Prime Video): Explores unspoken love and emotional turmoil.

Tamasha (Netflix): Chronicles a couple's emotional journey and relationship struggles.

Break Ke Baad (Prime Video): Highlights the challenges of a relationship break.

Love Aaj Kal (Prime Video): Contrasts love in different eras, emphasizing changing relationship dynamics.

Kabir Singh (Netflix): Examines self-destructive behavior and toxic masculinity in relationships.

Silsila (Prime Video): Explores love, infidelity, and societal pressures in relationships.

Baghban (Disney+ Hotstar): Focuses on parental expectations and the strain it places on relationships.

Baar Baar Dekho (Prime Video): Incorporates time travel to reflect on life choices and relationships.

Dev.D (Netflix): A modern take on Devdas, highlighting toxic relationships and self-destruction.

