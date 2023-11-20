Top 11 movies around big fat Indian weddings to watch on OTT with whole family and kids

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 20, 2023

Badrinath Ki Dulhania on Netflix is a romantic comedy with a wedding as a central theme.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani on Netflix features a sequence of a grand Indian wedding amidst the larger storyline.

Veere Di Wedding is a chick flick starring Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. Watch on Zee5.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! on Netflix is a classic family drama revolving around a wedding celebration and its traditions.

Hum Saath-Saath Hain on Amazon Prime Video focuses on family bonds and rituals during weddings.

Band Baaja Baaraat on Amazon Prime Video stars Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh as wedding planners.

Tanu Weds Manu on Amazon Prime Video is a humorous take on a love story amidst the chaos of Indian weddings.

2 States starring Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor is a romantic tale involving two culturally different families coming together for a wedding.

Shaandaar on Netflix is a romantic comedy set against the backdrop of a destination wedding.

Mere Brother Ki Dulhan on Amazon Prime Video is a light-hearted film focusing on matchmaking and wedding shenanigans.

Ginny Weds Sunny streaming on Netflix stars Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey.

