Top 11 movies highlighting the issue of terrorism to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 02, 2023
Major movie on Netflix is based on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred in 2008's Mumbai Terror attacks.
The film on Zee5 starring Aamir Khan is about an IPS officer fighting against terrorism.
Akshay Kumar's Baby movie is on Disney+Hotstar. It has a backdrop of terrorism as it shows country being under threat.
The Attacks of 26/11 on JioCinema is based on the terror attacks that took place at Taj Mumbai and more.
Black Friday on Disney+Hotstar is about 1993 Mumbai Bomb Blasts.
The Hero: Love Story of a Spy starring Sunny Deol is on YouTube. The film is about an Indian spy tasked to stop ISI chief Ishaq Khan.
Phatom on Netflix again has a backdrop of 26/11 attacks. Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif and more are a part of the film.
Omerta on Zee5 is is a biographical film based on British-born terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh.
Black & White on Amazon Prime Video is about a suicide bomber who is on a mission.
Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala's film Dil Se has a theme of terrorism.
New York movie on Amazon Prime Video is a story of those who got affected post the attack at World Trade Center on 9/11.
