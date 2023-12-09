Top 11 movies to watch with your kids on OTT during the Christmas 2023 holidays

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 09, 2023

Arthur Christmas (Amazon Prime Video) - A modern take on Santa's high-tech operation to deliver presents.

Frozen (Disney+ Hotstar) - A magical tale of two sisters dealing with icy adventures and the power of love.

Home Alone (Disney+ Hotstar) - A classic comedy where a young boy outsmarts burglars during Christmas.

Elf (Amazon Prime Video) - A hilarious tale of an elf on a journey to discover his true identity in New York City.

A Christmas Carol (Disney+ Hotstar) - Several adaptations available, each showcasing the redemption journey of Ebenezer Scrooge.

The Grinch (Netflix) - An animated film about the Grinch's heartwarming transformation during the festive season.

The Santa Clause (Amazon Prime Video) - A story where Tim Allen becomes Santa Claus after an unexpected turn of events.

The Polar Express (The Polar Express) - An adventure-filled story about a boy's magical train ride to the North Pole.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (Amazon Prime Video) - A unique stop-motion animation blending Halloween and Christmas themes.

Klaus (Netflix) - An animated film about a postman befriending a toymaker to bring joy to a town.

