Top 11 scariest horror films to watch on Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 01, 2024
Stree is a unique blend of horror and humour set in a small Indian town. Watch on Netflix.
Black Swan is a Darren Aronofsky's film follows a ballet dancer's descent into madness and obsession. Watch on Disney+ Hoststar.
Anushka Sharma's Pari is an unsettling supernatural thriller with powerful performances. Watch on Prime Video.
The Conjuring is a modern horror classic based on real-life paranormal investigators. Available on Prime Video.
Raaz is a classic haunted house story with a Bollywood twist. Watch on Prime Video.
Ram Gopal Varma's Bhoot spine-chilling acting will take you to a haunted apartment in real life. Watch on Prime Video.
The Babadook is a haunting exploration of grief and motherhood. Watch on Prime Video.
Tumbbad is a visually stunning and terrifying story of greed and mythology will give you spine chills. Watch on Prime Video.
A Quiet Place is a suspenseful post-apocalyptic thriller with a unique monster. Watch on Prime Video.
Hereditary is a psychological horror masterpiece filled with dread. Watch on Prime Video.
Get Out is a thought-provoking horror film with social commentary this weekend. Watch on Prime Video.
