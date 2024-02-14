Top 11 songs of Arijit Singh that made global music lovers hail him as a prodigious talent
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2024
Arijit Singh and Taylor Swift fans got into a social media war after some asked who was the Indian singer
Here are some songs of Arijit Singh that won over Western reactors on YouTube
Bekhayali from Kabir Singh made foreigners rave about the desperation in the voice
Kalank's title track made voice coaches scream wow
Binte Dil from Padmavaat left the Arab world swooning
Agar Tum Saath Ho from Tamasha was a hit with US music reactors
The title track of Raabta is loved even by non-desis
Mast Megan made foreigners fans of his beautiful voice
Dilwale's Janam Janam made vocal experts respect him even more
Aashiqui 2's Tum Hi Ho is even loved internationally
Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga is also quite popular on international shores
Zaalima from Raees is a superhit song in the Middle East
