Top 11 songs of Arijit Singh that made global music lovers hail him as a prodigious talent

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2024

Arijit Singh and Taylor Swift fans got into a social media war after some asked who was the Indian singer

Here are some songs of Arijit Singh that won over Western reactors on YouTube

Bekhayali from Kabir Singh made foreigners rave about the desperation in the voice

Kalank's title track made voice coaches scream wow

Binte Dil from Padmavaat left the Arab world swooning

Agar Tum Saath Ho from Tamasha was a hit with US music reactors

The title track of Raabta is loved even by non-desis

Mast Megan made foreigners fans of his beautiful voice

Dilwale's Janam Janam made vocal experts respect him even more

Aashiqui 2's Tum Hi Ho is even loved internationally

Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga is also quite popular on international shores

Zaalima from Raees is a superhit song in the Middle East

