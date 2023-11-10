Top 11 South Indian films that are adapted from novels
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 10, 2023
Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan is adapted from Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel with the same name. The historic drama is about the Chola Empire.
Soorarai Pottru is adapted from G. R. Gopinath's book called Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey. It stars Suriya in the lead and is on Amazon Prime Video.
Dhanush's movie Asuran is based on a novel called Vekkai penned by Poomani. The film on Amazon Prime Video is about underprivileged vs rich.
Malayalam romance drama Eeda is said to be a modern take on William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.
A Aa on SonyLiv is said to be based on a novel called Meena written by Yaddanapudi Sulochana Rani. It stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nithiin and more.
Viduthalai on Zee5 is adapted from a story called Thunaivan written by the B. Jeyamohan. It is about a conflict between policemen and a activist group.
The Telugu movie Kandukondain Kandukondain starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more is based on Jane Austen's novel Sense and Sensibility.
Naan Kadavul is based on Tamil novel Yezhaam Ulagam penned by Jeyamohan. The film sees Arya as an Aghori.
Paradesi is based on a novel called Eriyum Panikadu which is a Tamil translation of 1969 English novel Red Tea.
Balyakalasakhi is based on a novel with the same name written by Vaikom Muhammad Basheer. It is a tragedy film starring Mammootty.
1983 release Abhilasha is adapted from a novel penned by Yandamuri Veerendranath. It has Chiranjeevi as a struggling lawyer.
Sitaara movie is adapted from director Vamsy's own novel named Mahal lo Kokila.
