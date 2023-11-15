Top 11 Stand-up comedy specials on Netflix

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 15, 2023

Chris Rock came back to Netflix after almost five years and performed the first ever live event on Netflix, Selective Outrage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gabriel Iglesias became the first comedian to perform at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles with this show called Stadium Fluffy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Joel Kim Booster went all in on the relatability aspect of the show when he performed his first ever special, Psychosexual.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aziz Ansari made a comeback after years due to alleged sexual misconduct with his special RIGHT NOW.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ronny Chieng poked fun in, Americans in Asian Comedian Destroys America! which was a joy to watch as he continues to point out all the problems with America.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sommore’s Queen Chandelier was her sixth special. The special started with an inspirational monologue, but the show ended up being more light-hearted later.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bill Burr who also did his sixth special on Netflix with Live at Red Rocks, he usually talks about his own childhood and the mistakes that his father committed that he wouldn’t want to.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taylor Tomlinson’s Quarter-Life Crisis talks about how fed up she is with her life in her 20’s, she was only 26 years old at the time of the special.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Iliza Shlesinger is here to give out useful advice to all the single people out there in her special Elder Millennial.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jerry Seinfeld’s special has a unique take with his stand-up comedy sliced up with a biographical documentary of his childhood. Watch Jerry Before Seinfeld.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 directors who are changing the face of Indian cinema

 

 Find Out More