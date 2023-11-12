Top 11 superhit movies to watch on Netflix starring Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan and more
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 12, 2023
Baahubali: Enter the world of Mahishmati Kingdom with this blockbuster movie.
Jawan: Enjoy the double roles of Shahrukh Khan in the comfort of your homes with this superb movie.
Mubarakan: If you need a comedy ride then this film is a must watch.
Om Shanti Om: Visit the era of romance with the King Khan himself.
Lagaan: An evergreen movie which will make you enjoy your weekend.
Jodhaa akbar: You can not miss the onscreen pairing of this duo.
Pk: Aamir Khan will surely make you laugh your heart out with his comic timing.
Dil dhadakne do: Experience the beautifully waved story of the Mehra family this weekend.
Kal ho na ho: get an amazing cinematic experience with one of the best works of SRK.
Yeh jawani hai deewani: Love, friendship, career, family- all in one movie!
Kabhi khushi kabhie gham: K3G is a full package of drama, romance, comedy and emotions.
