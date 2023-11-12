Top 11 superhit movies to watch on Netflix starring Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan and more

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 12, 2023

Baahubali: Enter the world of Mahishmati Kingdom with this blockbuster movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan: Enjoy the double roles of Shahrukh Khan in the comfort of your homes with this superb movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mubarakan: If you need a comedy ride then this film is a must watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Om Shanti Om: Visit the era of romance with the King Khan himself.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lagaan: An evergreen movie which will make you enjoy your weekend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jodhaa akbar: You can not miss the onscreen pairing of this duo.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pk: Aamir Khan will surely make you laugh your heart out with his comic timing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dil dhadakne do: Experience the beautifully waved story of the Mehra family this weekend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kal ho na ho: get an amazing cinematic experience with one of the best works of SRK.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh jawani hai deewani: Love, friendship, career, family- all in one movie!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kabhi khushi kabhie gham: K3G is a full package of drama, romance, comedy and emotions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 popular Hindi songs that are a remake of Pakistani songs

 

 Find Out More