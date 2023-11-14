Top 11 underrated crime thrillers to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 14, 2023

November Story is a story is about a daughter who sets out to prove her father's innocence in a criminal case. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

Raat Akeli Hai is a film on Netflix has Nawazuddin Siddiqui playing a cop, investigating a murder mystery.

A Thursday is Yami Gautam starrer is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about a teacher who takes 16 students as hostages.

stars Kalki Koechlin, Gulshan Devaiah and more - Shaitan is a must watch on Netflix.

Kunal Kemmu's Abhay is a psychological crime thriller available on Zee5.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is a underrated web series on Netflix is a must watch.

A Wednesday is a highly acclaimed film available on Netflix.

Rangbaaz is a story of a gangster-turned-politician has Vineet Kumar Singh playing the leading role. It is on Zee5.

Starring Abhay Deol in the lead, the film on Amazon Prime Video is dark and quirky.

The 2016 release, the film A Death in The Gunj has Vikrant Massey, Kalki Koechlin and others in pivotal roles. It is a murder story available on Amazon Prime Video.

Criminal Justice on Disney+Hotstar will leave you shaken.

