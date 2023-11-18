Top 11 underrated Hindi crime thrillers to watch on Jio Cinema, Netflix and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 18, 2023
Criminal Justice on Disney+Hotstar will leave you shaken.
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is a underrated web series on Netflix is a must watch.
A Wednesday is a highly acclaimed film available on Netflix.
Rangbaaz is a story of a gangster-turned-politician has Vineet Kumar Singh playing the leading role. It is on Zee5.
Kunal Kemmu's Abhay is a psychological crime thriller available on Zee5.
November Story is a story is about a daughter who sets out to prove her father's innocence in a criminal case. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Starring Abhay Deol in the lead, the film on Amazon Prime Video is dark and quirky.
Raat Akeli Hai is a film on Netflix has Nawazuddin Siddiqui playing a cop, investigating a murder mystery.
A Thursday is Yami Gautam starrer is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about a teacher who takes 16 students as hostages.
Shaitan stars Kalki Koechlin, Gulshan Devaiah and more - Shaitan is a must watch on Netflix.
Pataal Lok on Amazon Prime Video faced several controversies including 'hurting sentiments' of Sikh community.
