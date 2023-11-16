Top 11 underrated murder mysteries to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 16, 2023

Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha’s Ittefaq is available on Netflix.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Detective Byomkesh Bakshy is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Abhay Deol’s Manorama Six Feet Under is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Nawasuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte’s murder mystery Raat Akeli Hai is streaming on Netflix.

Talvar on Netflix is based on Noida’s double murder case.

The Two Jakes can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

Gupt: The Hidden Truth is a psychological murder thriller available on Zee 5.

Rahasya starring Kay Kay Menon and Tisca Chopra is available on Zee 5 and Prime Video.

The Call, a South Korean murder mystery drama is on Netflix.

Prisoners starring Hugh Jackman is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Homicide is available on Amazon Prime Video but one need to rent it.

