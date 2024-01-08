Top 11 unknown facts about KGF and Toxic star Yash all fans must know

Nishant

Jan 08, 2024

Yash is actually a stage name that the actor took up and his real name is, Naveen Kumar Gowda.

He started his career as a backstage crew worker in theatre but eventually landed acting roles.

Yash's real career started with television serials where he made his debut with Nanda Gokula.

Yash is not only an actor but also a singer and has sang in some of his own movies like Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari.

He is also a dog lover and is the father of two dogs, Rocky and Rambo who we can often see on his social media.

The star is also multi-lingual and knows languages like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. He dubbed the Hindi version of KGF which in turn contributed to its success.

He is also a fitness freak and puts a lot of care into his diet and works out often as well.

The actor also has a philanthropic side to him; his foundation called Yasho Marga helped rejuvenate an ancient lake.

He is married to actress Radhika Pandit and also has two children, Arya and Yatharv. 2

Yash also won the Filmfare award not once but twice with KGF 1 and Mr and Mrs Ramchari.

Many people don’t know but he is also the co-owner of the lifestyle brand called Villain.

