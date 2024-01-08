Top 11 unknown facts about KGF and Toxic star Yash all fans must know
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 08, 2024
Yash is actually a stage name that the actor took up and his real name is, Naveen Kumar Gowda.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He started his career as a backstage crew worker in theatre but eventually landed acting roles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yash's real career started with television serials where he made his debut with Nanda Gokula.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yash is not only an actor but also a singer and has sang in some of his own movies like Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is also a dog lover and is the father of two dogs, Rocky and Rambo who we can often see on his social media.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The star is also multi-lingual and knows languages like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. He dubbed the Hindi version of KGF which in turn contributed to its success.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is also a fitness freak and puts a lot of care into his diet and works out often as well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor also has a philanthropic side to him; his foundation called Yasho Marga helped rejuvenate an ancient lake.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is married to actress Radhika Pandit and also has two children, Arya and Yatharv. 2
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yash also won the Filmfare award not once but twice with KGF 1 and Mr and Mrs Ramchari.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Many people don’t know but he is also the co-owner of the lifestyle brand called Villain.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Yash birthday special: Top 8 best performances of the KGF star
Find Out More