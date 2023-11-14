Top 11 web series with bizarre themes to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
These web series are known for their complex and dark storylines, unexpected twists, and memorable characters.
Ghoul is a horror fiction series streaming on Netflix.
Bard of Blood is a spy thriller espionage available on Netflix.
Indian political thriller web series Tandav is available on Amazon Prime Video
Asur is a must watch physiological thriller series available to watch on Jio Cinema.
Sacred Games is an intense crime drama streaming on Netflix.
Paatal Lok revolving around the dark realm of underworld is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Mirzapur is an action crime thriller series streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Delhi Crime is based on Delhi gang rape. Watch it on Netflix.
Criminal Justice is a courtroom drama dealing with various case. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Human revolves around drugs and medical scam. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar
