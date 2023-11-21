Top 11 weirdest Bollywood movie names leave you scratching your heads
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 21, 2023
Jal Bin Machhli Nritya Bin Bijli is one of the weirdest names that doesn't make any sense.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sasti Dulhan Mahenga Dulha, while this name easily slid through at the time of its release, it certainly will face some sexism accusations in this day and age.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Allah Meherban Toh Gadha Pahelwan is quite a weird name for the movie but also a funny one.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Andheri Raat Mein Diya Tere Haath Mein, is quite a non-family friendly double meaning name which we doubt will float in the current generation.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola stars Imran Khan and Anushka. The name starts making sense as the movie progresses.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The name Raja Rani Ko Chahiye Paseena is one that we certainly can’t figure out the meaning of unless we watch it.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhoti Lota Aur Chowpatty is a classic movie about the people of Mumbai and their random endeavours.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Juhi Chawla, Mehendi Ban Gai Khoon is one unusual name.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bandook Dahej Ke Seene Par might seem like a weird name but the movie is about the fight against dowry.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tu Bal Bramhachari Main Hoon Kanya Kunwari is one of the more recent names on the list as the movie was released in 2003.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Badhti Ka Naam Dadhi is the work of Kishore Kumar who attempted to rhyme the name with his previous movie Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Korean dramas on Netflix, Viki and other OTT that you can finish watching in one weekend
Find Out More