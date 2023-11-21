Top 11 weirdest Bollywood movie names leave you scratching your heads

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 21, 2023

Jal Bin Machhli Nritya Bin Bijli is one of the weirdest names that doesn't make any sense.

Sasti Dulhan Mahenga Dulha, while this name easily slid through at the time of its release, it certainly will face some sexism accusations in this day and age.

Allah Meherban Toh Gadha Pahelwan is quite a weird name for the movie but also a funny one.

Andheri Raat Mein Diya Tere Haath Mein, is quite a non-family friendly double meaning name which we doubt will float in the current generation.

Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola stars Imran Khan and Anushka. The name starts making sense as the movie progresses.

The name Raja Rani Ko Chahiye Paseena is one that we certainly can’t figure out the meaning of unless we watch it.

Dhoti Lota Aur Chowpatty is a classic movie about the people of Mumbai and their random endeavours.

Starring Juhi Chawla, Mehendi Ban Gai Khoon is one unusual name.

Bandook Dahej Ke Seene Par might seem like a weird name but the movie is about the fight against dowry.

Tu Bal Bramhachari Main Hoon Kanya Kunwari is one of the more recent names on the list as the movie was released in 2003.

Badhti Ka Naam Dadhi is the work of Kishore Kumar who attempted to rhyme the name with his previous movie Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi.

