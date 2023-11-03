Top 11 worst Bollywood films steaming on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 03, 2023

Aag is about bodyguards of politicians who find their positions under threat after they gets caught in a scandal. Watch it on Prime Video.

Story of three lookalike people with same name will leave you confused. Watch on Hotstar.

Raghav's journey to rescue his wife Janaki from Raavan's Lankesh. Watch on Netflix.

Desh Drohi is about Raja who looks out for a job but kills brother of a drug dealer. Watch on Available on Prime.

A singer/dancer on a tour starts hallucinating and seeing visions. Watch on Prime.

A temple priest commits suicide after being dishonored by an evil landlord. Watch on Hotstar.

A young man gets to know that he has to know about his dynasty of ancestral warriors. Watch on Prime.

A shape shifting snake takes revenge on a group of friends for a crime. Watch on Prime Video.

Two rival attempt to outdo each other. Watch on ZEE5.

A criminal family plans for their next big heist. Watch on Prime Video.

Porn actor uses his fellow adult movie stars to create a fake traditional family. Watch on ZEE5.

