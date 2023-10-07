Top 11 worst rated movies in the shostory of Hindi cinema

Akshay Kumar to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood superstars' worst-rated films till date.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 07, 2023

Desh Drohi (1.2)

It’s Kamaal R. Khan’s debut film in the Hindi film industry that has got the lowest ratings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Himmatwala (1.7)

Ajay Devgn and Tamannaah Bhatia's first film together was a dud.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Humshakals (1.2)

This is a comedy film starring Saif Ali Khan and Ritesh Deshmukh, produced by Vashu Bhagnani. This film was criticised as one of the worst Bollywood movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karzz (2.3)

This is an action film directed by the late Staish Kaushik. Starring Urmila Matondkar and Himesh Reshammiya, it's a remake of Karz from 1980.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tees Maar Khan (2.6)

Akshay Kumar movie Tees Maar Khan, directed by Farah Khan, was also one of the worst movies in Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love Story 2050 (2.6)

Love Story 2050 is a science fiction film produced by Pammi Baweja, and the stars are Harman Baweja, Priyanka Chopra. This film is similar to the Telugu film Aditya.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fight Club: Members only (3.5)

This film is action crime film with the stars Suniel Shetty, Sohail Khan, Dino Morea, Ritesh Deshmukh and has one of the lowest ratings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Good Boy, Bad Boy (3.9)

Comedy drama film starring Emraan Hashmi, Tusshar Kapoor. This film was the third collaboration between the lead actors and referred to as their worst movie

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Joy: The Real Love Story (2.3)

Starring Himesh Reshammiya and Hansika Motwani has one of the lowest rating and is in the worst Indian film lis

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aap Mujhe Achhe Lagne Lage (3.1)

This film is surely one that Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel would want to delete from their memory

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mela (3.7)

Starring Aamir Khan, Twinkle Khanna, the film will make you question AK's film choices.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 9: Kangana Ranaut film braves new releases to complete a milestone

 

 Find Out More