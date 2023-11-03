Top 11 worst-timed songs in Hindi films that made us go WTH
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 03, 2023
Kesariya in Brahmastra was the worst-timed song as the romantic duo had time to sing and dance instead of saving a man from death.
Alcoholia song from Vikram Vedha film.
Rangi Sari song from Jugg Jugg Jeeyo.
Race Saanson Ki from Race film.
Gandi baat from Rrr….. Rajkumar film.
Main Ladki Po Po Po from Hera Pheri film.
A song from Khiladi film Waada Raha Sanam.
In Shaan Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor are singing Janu Meri Jaan after the latter's brother was killed by Shakaal 20 mins ago.
Aaj Dil Shaayarana from Akshay Kumar's film Holiday.
Each song in Special 26 was called worst timed song.
