Top 11 young stars of Bollywood and their box office report cards
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 21, 2023
Kartik Aaryan's last movie Satyaprem Ki Katha did decent at the box office making 125 crores. His next movie is Chandu Champion and ooks promising.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Kaushal’s last movie The Great Indian Family bombed at the box office making only 7.58 crores. The actor has 2 new movies in line, Sam Bahadur and Dunki.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Varun Dhawan's latest work was Bawaal which was released this year only and made 60 crores worldwide. His next could be Citadel though nothing is announced yet.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sidharth Malhotra’s movie Mission Maju released only on Netflix and was able to get 29 lakh views only, making it a flop. Yodha is his upcoming movie which is set to release in 2024.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was a super hit movie and grossed about 355 crores worldwide. He will be seen in Singham Again.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor's last movie was Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and did pretty well at the box office with 220 crores worldwide. His next movie will be Animal.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl did decent at the big screen making 115 crores worldwide. His next could be Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajkummar Rao’s Bheed tanked making only 3.3 crores worldwide. Rajkummar could also be seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath fell short of expectations making around 17 crores. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan could be his next movie to look forward to.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Kapoor’s movie The Lady Killer did embarrassingly bad at the box office and couldn’t even make 1 crore. Meri Patni Ka Remake or Kaneda could be his next.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor's last movie Bloody Daddy was only released on the OTT and was able to gather less than 40 Lakh views, making it a flop. Deva will be his next.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Asur 2 and other Top 12 Indian originals that are a must watch on Jio Cinema for free
Find Out More