Top 12 action thrillers on OTT that you can watch multiple times without getting bored
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 11, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is of course on this list. One can watch it again and again to witness Vikram Rathore's swag. It is on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For the biggest fans of Rajinikanth, his latest movie Jailer is filled with entertainment and thrill. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The KGF franchise is the most successful one for a reason. Watch KGF 1 on Disney+Hotstar and KGF 2 on Amazon Prime Video for entertainment-filled time.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Allu Arjun's Pushpa has enough drama, thrill, adventure and entertainment. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vikram Vedha on JioCinema stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. The stories of Vedha Betal can never bore you.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger Zinda Hai is on Amazon Prime Video. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's movie is one of the most favourite of crime thriller fans.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
War movie has Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan together. If not the story, their hotness will draw you to the film all the time. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The first and the most entertaining version of Dhoom has now got the iconic status. The film is on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The 1998 film Satya is said to be the among the best films ever produced by Bollywood. Starring Manoj Bajpayee and others, it is on SonyLiv.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan's movie Ghajini on Zee5 is yet another film that can never bore you. The film is a revenge saga that will keep you hooked throughout.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is on Zee5. The film still holds high emotional and nostalgia value for all.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Border film falls under action genre but has enough thrill to keep you glued to the screen. The War drama is on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Inside Out and more Top 10 Walt Disney movies for kids to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Find Out More