Top 12 action thrillers on OTT that you can watch multiple times without getting bored

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 11, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is of course on this list. One can watch it again and again to witness Vikram Rathore's swag. It is on Netflix.

For the biggest fans of Rajinikanth, his latest movie Jailer is filled with entertainment and thrill. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

The KGF franchise is the most successful one for a reason. Watch KGF 1 on Disney+Hotstar and KGF 2 on Amazon Prime Video for entertainment-filled time.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa has enough drama, thrill, adventure and entertainment. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Vikram Vedha on JioCinema stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. The stories of Vedha Betal can never bore you.

Tiger Zinda Hai is on Amazon Prime Video. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's movie is one of the most favourite of crime thriller fans.

War movie has Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan together. If not the story, their hotness will draw you to the film all the time. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

The first and the most entertaining version of Dhoom has now got the iconic status. The film is on Amazon Prime Video.

The 1998 film Satya is said to be the among the best films ever produced by Bollywood. Starring Manoj Bajpayee and others, it is on SonyLiv.

Aamir Khan's movie Ghajini on Zee5 is yet another film that can never bore you. The film is a revenge saga that will keep you hooked throughout.

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is on Zee5. The film still holds high emotional and nostalgia value for all.

Border film falls under action genre but has enough thrill to keep you glued to the screen. The War drama is on Amazon Prime Video.

