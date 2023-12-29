Top 12 actresses who went from fat to fit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 29, 2023
Bhumi Pednekar shed 32 kg, from 89 kg to 57 kg, for her debut film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, earning a Filmfare Award.
Katrina Kaif moved from an estimated 67 kg to 55 kg, undergoing a noticeable transformation since her debut in Boom.
Alia Bhatt dropped from 70 kg to 54 kg in 3 months through exercise and a strict diet.
Sonam Kapoor lost a significant 29 kg, from 86 kg to 57 kg, through gym workouts, swimming, yoga, and Kathak.
Sonakshi Sinha reduced from 94 kg to 60 kg, overcoming weight gain due to unhealthy habits with gym workouts, yoga, and sports.
Parineeti Chopra shed 28 kg, from 86 kg to 58 kg, with dedication to a strict diet, exercise, yoga, and meditation.
Kareena Kapoor transitioned from around 77 kg to 57 kg, achieving a size zero figure through yoga, cardio, walking, and diet.
Esha Deol lost a significant amount, from an estimated 76 kg to 56 kg, incorporating weight training, cardio, and dance.
Sara Ali Khan sheds around approx. 20 kg after dealing with PCOS, becoming an inspiration for others.
Miss World winner Aishwarya Rai managed to lose 25 kgs and went to 65 kgs with the help of a balanced diet, yoga, and cardio exercises.
Nargis Fakhri dropped from 81 to 68kg by adopting a healthy diet and practicing yoga regularly.
Janhvi Kapoor successfully shed 15 kgs through strict dieting and rigorous workout routines.
