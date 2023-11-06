Top 12 amusing facts about Rashmika Mandanna
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 06, 2023
Popular actress Rashmika Mandanna was born in Karnataka and has completed her primary education there only.
She is the daughter of Madan Mandanna and Suman Mandanna and has a younger sibling named Shiman Mnadanna.
For her master’s she moved to Bangalore to study Psychology, Journalism and Literature.
She is the winner of the Clean and Clear Fresh Face 2014 competition.
The actress has a one word tattoo on her right forearm which says ‘irreplaceable’.
Rashmika was once engaged with actor Rakshit Shetty but called off the engagement because of compatibility issues.
Currently, it is a rumor that she is dating the popular actor Vijay Devrakonda.
‘Kirik Party’ was her debut film which gained her huge popularity and made her grab successful projects one after another.
As of 2023, the very talented actress has a net worth of 28 crores(approx).
She made her Bollywood debut opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the movie named Mission Majnu.
Rashmika has several titles to her name like, National Crush, The Most Desirable Women of India(2017).
She has been a part of big controversies like, once a troll made a meme on her and called her ‘dagar’ which means a prostitute in Kannada.
