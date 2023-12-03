Top 12 best Anime for beginners on Netflix, Crunchyroll and more OTT 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 03, 2023

Vinland Saga is on Netflix. If you love Viking age and lore, then this is perfect for you.

Shaman King is also on Netflix. It talks about a carefree young boy who can converse with spirits.

The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya follows the life of two students who investigate paranormal events. It is on Crunchyroll.

Inuyasha talks about a young student who time travels in feudal Japan and fights and stops demons from entering her world. Watch it on Netflix.

Bleach is about a teenager who inherits soul-reaper abilities. It is fun and adventurous. Watch it on Netflix.

If you are a fan of vampires, then Castlevania is a must-watch on the list. Check it out on Netflix.

My Hero Academia follows the journey of a boy who is born without powers in a place where having powers is like a basic ability. Watch it on Crunchyroll.

Are you terrified of spirits? Watch Yu Yu Hakusho about spirit detective on Netflix.

Fruit Basket is a healing, slice-of-life Anime and a must-watch. Check it out on Crunchyroll.

Demon Slayer on Netflix will make you want to be one.

One Punch Man is on Netflix and it has dark comedy elements which makes it an easy watch.

Naruto Shippuden is an addictive and most popular Anime on Crunchyroll.

