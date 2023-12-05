Top 12 best dialogues from Sam Bahadur that’ll stir up emotions
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 05, 2023
Sam Bahadur was released recently and it was a hard hitting story of Sam Manekshaw and his time in the army.
While the film is doing decent business, Vicky has been appreciated for his power packed performance.
One of the aspects that made him stand out were his dialogues and delivery. Take a look at the best ones.
One of the most iconic dialogues from the movie was, “A field marshal is always on duty”.
“Army ka discipline uski neenv hai, army ki neenv mat hilaiye, Minister!”
“Hum soldiers desh ke bahar ke dushmanon se lad sakte hain…yahan andar humare liye ladne ki zimmedari aapki hai, Madam Prime Minister.”
“Hum rahe ya na rahe, humari iss vardi ka gaurav humesha rahega”, a dialogue like this would definitely fill anyone up with pride.
“Mera ek bhi soldier kisi bhi aurat ko haath nahi lagayega. Hum soldiers se pehle gentlemen hai.”
“Jung is din shuru hogi, fir chahe hum shuru karein ya wo," shows just how fearless he was during his time.
“Kar nahin sakta ya karoonga nahin? Kabiliyat aur neeyat ka farq hai, Prime Minister. Mujhe politics mein koi interest nahin, army hi meri life hai.”
“Amritsar ki paidaish hun, biwi Bombay ki hai, Dilli mein kaam karta hun, isse zyada Indian kya ho sakta hun?”
“Woh shayad unhe farq bhi samjha dein ki, mistri kya karte hai aur soldiers kya.”
“There will be no move at all, Sam is here” which shows just how important of a character Sam was back in the time in the Army.
“I beg your pardon, madam, Soldiers ki duty hai desh ki raksha ke liye dushman ki jaan lena”, shows how he wasn’t afraid to go against the PM even in order to fulfil his duties.
“Maine apni life ka sabse mushkil challenge toh tabhi jeet liya tha jab us party mein tumne mere saath dance kiya tha. Baaki battles bhi sambhal loonga, I am okay!”
