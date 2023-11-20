Top 12 best Hindi romantic films according as per IMDb
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 20, 2023
Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa - A girl who is in love with someone else is fallen for by a dreamer, who then tries to break up the girl and the man she loves.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dil Se - An overwhelming amount of strong feelings and desires are unleashed when a radio broadcaster becomes enamored with an enigmatic woman.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lunch Box - An elderly man and a young housewife create an imaginary world together through notes in the lunchbox after an error in Mumbai's renowned effective lunchbox delivery system.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanam Teri Kasam - A shy librarian needs her brooding neighbor's assistance after being rejected by her family.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akaash Vaani - Vani and Akash get admitted to the same Delhi college, and following a string of misadventures, they quickly become friends and then fall in love.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kabir Singh - An intense but unstable relationship between a praised but short-tempered surgeon and his girlfriend ends bizarrely, sending him into a drug and alcohol spiral.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Barfi - Three young people discover that the conventional notions of what is normal and abnormal cannot define or confine love.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Namastey London - This movie takes you through a unique story of romance of an Indian groom and a British bride.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Love Aaj Kal - The struggles of love are same yet different in every generation. And this concept is beautifully shown by this film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Veer Zaara - "Veer-Zaara" tells the story of love, sacrifice, bravery, and separation. An inspirational love tale that will live on in legend forever.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mohabbatein - A movie about the conflict between two stubborn men and their different worldviews, about the struggle between love and fear, and about the conclusion of three couples' love stories.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
DDLJ- One of the most favourites of all is Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayengey which showcases the best romance between SRK and Kajol.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Farrey, Squid Game 2 and more new movies, web series releasing in theaters and OTT this week
Find Out More