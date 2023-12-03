Top 12 best Hollywood horror movies dubbed in Hindi on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 03, 2023
Conjuring is the story of who travels places to help people fight against the supernatural powers. The dub of the movie is available on Prime Video.
The Saw is one of the creepiest and scary series of all time following the story of a serial killer. The movie has a Hindi dub available on Prime Video.
The Hills Have Eyes follows the story of a family who falls victim to a group of cannibals, watch the dub on Disney+ Hotstar.
The Ring is about a mysterious videotape which causes the death of anyone who watches it after a week, stream the dub on Prime Video.
The Evil Dead is the story of a group of friends who end up accidentally releasing bloodthirsty demons, watch it in Hindi on Netflix.
A Group of girls end up summoning Slender Man who they believe took their missing friend, Watch Slender Man on Prime Video.
A Group of kids come together to fight against a shape shifting monster, will they be able to win? Find out by watching IT on Prime Video.
The story of Michael Myers continues as he continues to viciously kill people while a vigilante mob tries to stop him, watch Halloween Kills Netflix in Hindi.
Poltergeist is the story of a family who must come together to save their daughter from evil forces. Watch the Hindi dub on Apple TV.
The Exorcism of Emily Rose is a horror crime series of Moore who exorcises a girl who he believed was possessed by demons, stream on Apple TV.
A priest is sent to investigate the death of a young nun in Romania but ends up confronting a demonic nun, watch the dub on JioCinema.
After a series of deaths in a family, the existence of Chucky is questioned. Watch what happens after in the Hindi dub on Netflix.
