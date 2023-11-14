Top 12 best horror films to watch on Netflix and more OTT for chills and thrills

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 14, 2023

Ram Gopal Varma's Bhoot spine-chilling acting will take you to a haunted apartment in real life. Watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Babadook is a haunting exploration of grief and motherhood. Watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tumbbad is a visually stunning and terrifying story of greed and mythology will give you spine chills. Watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Get Out is a thought-provoking horror film with social commentary this weekend. Watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raaz is a classic haunted house story with a Bollywood twist. Watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma's Pari is an unsettling supernatural thriller with powerful performances. Watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hereditary is a psychological horror masterpiece filled with dread. Watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Conjuring is a modern horror classic based on real-life paranormal investigators. Available on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Quiet Place is a suspenseful post-apocalyptic thriller with a unique monster. Watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stree is a unique blend of horror and humour set in a small Indian town. Watch on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shutter Island is set in a mental institution, features psychological mysteries. Watch on mazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Black Swan is a Darren Aronofsky's film follows a ballet dancer's descent into madness and obsession. Watch on Disney+ Hoststar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 highest rated romantic movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More