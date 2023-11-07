Top 12 best Kamal Haasan movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT on his birthday
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 07, 2023
Vishwaroopam on Disney+Hotstar has Kamal Haasan as a Kathak teacher. But a shocking twist about his true identity unfolds.
Vikram on Disney+Hotstar is about a special agent played by Kamal Haasan investigating a case of a serial killer.
Hey Ram movie is on JioCinema. It hasKamal Haasan playing Saketh Ram who turns against Mahatma Gandhi after his wife is killed in riots.
Varumayin Niram Sigappu on Amazon Prime Video has Kamal Haasan as a man with principles struggling to find a job in a corrupt worlf.
Ek Duuje Ke Liye on Amazon Prime Video has Kamal Haasan in a romantic role. It is about lovers who commit suicide after facing opposition from families.
Sadma movie is on MX Player. The film is about Somu who decides to nurse Nehalata who is suffering from amnesiac problem.
Chachi 420 is on YouTube and is one of the best films in Kamal Haasan's filmography.
Nayakan is a crime thriller that sees Kamal Haasan as a dreaded gangster. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu is about a police officer who is on a hunt of a serial killer. The movie on Zee5 is full of twist and turns.
Indian movie on Aha and Amazon Prime Video sees Kamal Haasan in a drastic makeover that left fans surprised.
Remember Appu Raja? Kamal Haasan was simply outstanding in Apoorva Sagodharargal. The movie is on Amazon Prime Video.
Uttama Villain on Zee5 is a story of an artist who is diagnosed with a brain tumour. His last wish is to make a comedy film with his mentor.
