Top 12 best Pakistani TV show OSTs that you should add to your playlist right now 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 23, 2023

Tere Bin is one of the recent most popular dramas. And the OST is very much loved by fans. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha is also known as Kahani Suno. It is one of the most trending songs. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Humsafar is one of the most heartbreaking romance tracks ever.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suno Chanda part 1 and 2 are both amazing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

You should listen to Ibadat from Ishq-E-Laa, if not already.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zindagi Gulzar Hai made everyone's childhood easy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yaariyaan is perfect for friendship. This one's from Ehd-E-Wafa. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Raha Dil is melodious and has a heartbreak element in it. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khuda Aur Mohabbat will leave you hooked. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mera Rab Waris is a very beautiful song.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Qurban's title track will make you fall in love with Bilal and Iqra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mere Humsafar will make you crave a real humsafar. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

And one more, Sirf Tum, a new show starring Hamza Sohail and Anmol Baloch. It's loopworthy.   

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TRP Week 46: Anupamaa dips but overtakes Teri Meri Doriyaann, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai slips further 

 

 Find Out More