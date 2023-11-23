Top 12 best Pakistani TV show OSTs that you should add to your playlist right now
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 23, 2023
Tere Bin is one of the recent most popular dramas. And the OST is very much loved by fans.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha is also known as Kahani Suno. It is one of the most trending songs.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Humsafar is one of the most heartbreaking romance tracks ever.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suno Chanda part 1 and 2 are both amazing.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
You should listen to Ibadat from Ishq-E-Laa, if not already.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zindagi Gulzar Hai made everyone's childhood easy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yaariyaan is perfect for friendship. This one's from Ehd-E-Wafa.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yeh Raha Dil is melodious and has a heartbreak element in it.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khuda Aur Mohabbat will leave you hooked.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mera Rab Waris is a very beautiful song.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Qurban's title track will make you fall in love with Bilal and Iqra.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mere Humsafar will make you crave a real humsafar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
And one more, Sirf Tum, a new show starring Hamza Sohail and Anmol Baloch. It's loopworthy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: TRP Week 46: Anupamaa dips but overtakes Teri Meri Doriyaann, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai slips further
Find Out More