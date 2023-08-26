TOP 12 best revenge K-dramas that’ll keep you glued till the last episode

Nobody serves revenge better than in K-dramas. Check 12 engaging titles on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT platforms.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 26, 2023
Rainbow Taxi is a secret organisation that helps people take revenge when justice fails. Watch it on SonyLiv.
Vincenzo, a consigliere for the mafia decides to take down the corrupt conglomerate. Watch it on Netflix.
A woman is out for revenge against the wealthiest families who planned her father's assassination.
Will a housewife lose her humanity while seeking revenge on her cheating husband? It's on Netflix.
A wife goes all out seeking revenge on her cheating husband and all those who betrayed her. It's on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.
What if you learn a serial killer you thought to be dead is actually alive? Watch this nail-biting thriller on Viki.
Will you ask your girlfriend to marry the person you seek revenge on? Watch this thriller on Amazon Prime Video.
A police officer and a judge have to work together for their parents' sake. Watch it on Viki.
Han So-hee wants to take revenge on whoever killed her father so she enters the crime world. It's available on Netflix.
A woman turns homeroom teacher for the child of her former bully to take revenge.
Song Joong-ki is reborn into his murderer's family. Naturally, it's time for revenge. Watch it on Viki.
A girl joins her dead brother's school to learn about his sudden demise. Catch up on it on Disney Plus Hotstar.
