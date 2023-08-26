TOP 12 best revenge K-dramas that’ll keep you glued till the last episode

Nobody serves revenge better than in K-dramas. Check 12 engaging titles on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT platforms.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 26, 2023

Taxi Driver

Rainbow Taxi is a secret organisation that helps people take revenge when justice fails. Watch it on SonyLiv. 

Vincenzo

Vincenzo, a consigliere for the mafia decides to take down the corrupt conglomerate. Watch it on Netflix. 

Eve

A woman is out for revenge against the wealthiest families who planned her father's assassination. 

Remarriages and Desires

Will a housewife lose her humanity while seeking revenge on her cheating husband? It's on Netflix. 

The World of Married    

A wife goes all out seeking revenge on her cheating husband and all those who betrayed her. It's on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. 

Tell Me What You Saw

What if you learn a serial killer you thought to be dead is actually alive? Watch this nail-biting thriller on Viki. 

Money Flower

Will you ask your girlfriend to marry the person you seek revenge on? Watch this thriller on Amazon Prime Video. 

Whisper

A police officer and a judge have to work together for their parents' sake. Watch it on Viki. 

My Name

Han So-hee wants to take revenge on whoever killed her father so she enters the crime world. It's available on Netflix.   

The Glory

A woman turns homeroom teacher for the child of her former bully to take revenge. 

Reborn Rich

Song Joong-ki is reborn into his murderer's family. Naturally, it's time for revenge. Watch it on Viki. 

Revenge of Others

A girl joins her dead brother's school to learn about his sudden demise. Catch up on it on Disney Plus Hotstar.  

