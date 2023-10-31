Top 12 biggest Bollywood box office disasters ever starring Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar and more

Hrithik Roshan’s Kites was a flop collecting Rs 65.37 crore gross against a budget of Rs 82 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another Hrithik Roshan movie that flopped iS Guzzarish with a budget of Rs 74 crore gross and collecting Rs 40.38 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek Bachchan starrer managed to earn Rs 40.58 crore gross at the box office after being made at a budget of Rs 55 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn and Kangana Ranaut’s film was a disaster collecting Rs 21.64 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar’s Joker was a disaster as it struggled to collect Rs 47 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn’s film could collect only Rs 80.24 crore against a budget of Rs 100 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra’s film with Ram Charan struggled to collect Rs 17.89 crore gross.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bombay Velvet fell flat at the box office barely earning Rs 30.36 crore against Rs 118 crore budget.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek Bachchan’s film was a disaster earning Rs 17.29 crore gross at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer was a flop collecting Rs 54.38 crore gross.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapoor’s film was a disaster earning only Rs 23.42 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan’s period drama flopped at the box office collecting Rs 74.93 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!