Top 12 biggest Bollywood box office disasters ever starring Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar and more

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 31, 2023

Kites

Hrithik Roshan’s Kites was a flop collecting Rs 65.37 crore gross against a budget of Rs 82 crore.

Guzzarish

Another Hrithik Roshan movie that flopped iS Guzzarish with a budget of Rs 74 crore gross and collecting Rs 40.38 crore.

Players

Abhishek Bachchan starrer managed to earn Rs 40.58 crore gross at the box office after being made at a budget of Rs 55 crore.

Tezz

Ajay Devgn and Kangana Ranaut’s film was a disaster collecting Rs 21.64 crore.

Joker

Akshay Kumar’s Joker was a disaster as it struggled to collect Rs 47 crore.

Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai

Ajay Devgn’s film could collect only Rs 80.24 crore against a budget of Rs 100 crore.

Zanjeer

Priyanka Chopra’s film with Ram Charan struggled to collect Rs 17.89 crore gross.

Bombay Velvet

Bombay Velvet fell flat at the box office barely earning Rs 30.36 crore against Rs 118 crore budget.

All Is Well

Abhishek Bachchan’s film was a disaster earning Rs 17.29 crore gross at the box office.

Shaandaar

Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer was a flop collecting Rs 54.38 crore gross.

Fitoor

Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapoor’s film was a disaster earning only Rs 23.42 crore.

Mohenjo Daro

Hrithik Roshan’s period drama flopped at the box office collecting Rs 74.93 crore.

