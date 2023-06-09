Top 12 Bollywood actors and their weird habits

You would be surprised to know weird habits of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and more.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 09, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has a weird habit of wearing two watches.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan loves his shoes and has a habit of not removing them.

Salman Khan

Reportedly, Salman Khan has a thing for collecting different kinds of soaps.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra loves shoes and own quite a few fancy pairs.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen has a strange habit that she likes taking bath on an open-terrace.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan has a weird habit of carrying his pillow whenever he travels.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan loves to read and reportedly has a library in his bathroom.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor has a habit of having many cups on coffee in a day.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone allegedly has a strange habit of observing people at airport.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone allegedly washes her feet quite often.

John Abraham

John Abraham allegedly has a weird habit of shaking his leg.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan allegedly does not like mobile phones and does not check it for days.

