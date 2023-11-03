Top 12 Bollywood films that were ruined due to bad casting

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 03, 2023

Casting Salman Khan in Tubelight was a huge blunder by the makers.

Arjun Kapoor in Panipat was an inappropriate casting.

Katrina Kaif in Rajneeti did not win hearts with her role.

Akshay Kumar in Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan was an inappropriate casting.

Bhumi Pednekar in Bala was a miscast wherein she applied tonnes of bronzer and dark-colored foundation.

Sidharth Malhotra in Kapoor & Sons failed to hit the right chord with the audience.

Saif Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal could not do justice to the role.

Katrina Kaif in Jab Tak Hai Jaan wherein she played the role of Meera was a bad choice.

Arjun Kapoor in 2 States did not do justice with his role.

Hrithik Roshan in Super 30 did not impress fans with his role.

Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3 was a bit off.

Nargis Fakhri in Rockstar seemed so odd.

