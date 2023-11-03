Top 12 Bollywood films that were ruined due to bad casting
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 03, 2023
Casting Salman Khan in Tubelight was a huge blunder by the makers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Kapoor in Panipat was an inappropriate casting.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif in Rajneeti did not win hearts with her role.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar in Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan was an inappropriate casting.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhumi Pednekar in Bala was a miscast wherein she applied tonnes of bronzer and dark-colored foundation.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sidharth Malhotra in Kapoor & Sons failed to hit the right chord with the audience.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal could not do justice to the role.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif in Jab Tak Hai Jaan wherein she played the role of Meera was a bad choice.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Kapoor in 2 States did not do justice with his role.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan in Super 30 did not impress fans with his role.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3 was a bit off.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nargis Fakhri in Rockstar seemed so odd.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Leo, Jigarthanda and more Tamil new movies to watch in November on OTT and theaters
Find Out More