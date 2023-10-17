Top 12 Bollywood stars and their odd habits will leave you shellshocked

Do you have a bizarre habit? If yes, you'll feel relatable to these Bollywood stars...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 17, 2023

Rani Mukerji

As per reports, Rani Mukerji is a chain smoker and begins her day with a puff. She has been open about her struggle to quit smoking. 

Amitabh Bachchan 

Big B is ambidextrous and he taught himself to be one. Whenever Aishwarya, Abhishek are abroad he wears two watches to keep time and he keeps multiple phones to avoid network issues. 

Shah Rukh Khan 

SRK is obsessed with gaming and has a floor in Mannat dedicated just to gaming. Also, he hates ice creams.  

Aamir Khan 

Aamir is a prankster and he spat on Madhuri's hand while fooling her into reading her hand. Also, he doesn't like to shower much.

Shahid Kapoor 

Bloody Daddy is obsessed with his coffee. He can drink about 10 cups a day. 

Sushmita Sen 

Sushmita is very much fond of snakes. If reports are anything to go by, she has a python as a pet at her home. Weird! 

Salman Khan 

The Tiger 3 star is obsessed with collecting soaps from all over the world. 

Priyanka Chopra

The Desi Girl has a shoe fetish. She has all kinds of pairs in her collection. 

Sunny Leone

As per reports, Sunny washed her feet every 15 minutes during the shoot of Jism 2. 

Vidya Balan 

Vidya loves sarees and has about 800s of them. She also doesn't like to have a mobile phone. She forgets to check her phone for days at times. 

Rekha 

Kanjivaram sarees and red or chocolate lipsticks are what Rekha is known for and she is obsessed with them. 

Deepika Padukone 

Deepika loves mimicking people but only Ranveer and her sister Anisha are allowed to watch it. 

