Top 12 Bollywood's BFFs who define true bond and friendship
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 25, 2023
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora are often spotted together.
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan Khana and Shanaya Kapoor stood strong since childhood.
Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are best friends since their first film together Gunday.
Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, and Satish Kaushik's pair is unmatchable.
Disha Patani and Mouni Roy are setting some best friends goals.
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are the famous BFF pair in Bollywood.
Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan are BFFs since they were kids.
Many don’t know but Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn are best friends.
Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla can count on each other anytime.
Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are best friends turned business partners.
Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan are best friends forever.
Abhishek Bachchan and Sikander Kher are childhood buddies.
