Top 12 crime thriller web series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Guns and Gulaabs, Kaalkoot, Asur 2 and more web series are on the list.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 28, 2023

Guns and Gulaabs

Netflix's latest release stars Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kohrra

The web series on Netflix starring Barun Sobti makes for a thrilling watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aashram

The story of a deceptive godman played by Bobby Deol will leave you hooked. It is on MXPlayer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Paatal Lok

The show on Amazon Prime Video is dark and edgy. It stars Abhishek Banerjee, Jaideep Ahlawat and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Family Man

The Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead is one of the highly-rated shows. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaalkoot

Kaalkoot on JioCinema is about a Sub Inspector unearthing shocking details in an acid attack case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhay

A ZEE5 original web series is psychological crime thriller with Kunal Kemmu as the lead.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Great Indian Murder

It is a crime mystery drama with a thrilling plot. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Asur 2

The web series that is on JioCinema has received a rating of 8.5 on IMDB.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mirzapur

Mirzapur on Amazon Prime Video is for all those who love twisted gangster dramas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sacred Games

Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's show on Netflix makes for a gripping watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Criminal Justice

Not one but there are a total of three seasons to keep you hooked and entertained for a while. Available on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Times Malaika Arora wore the most daring outfits ever

 

 Find Out More