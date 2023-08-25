TOP 12 crime thrillers on Netflix for the perfect adrenaline rush

Do you enjoy nail-biting, edge-of-the-seat movies? Then check out THESE 12 titles on Netflix...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 25, 2023

The Gray Man

After accidentally discovering some dark secrets, CIA's top asset is hunted down by his psychopath ex-colleague.

CBI 5: The Brain

It is a treat to watch Mammootty as Sethurama Iyer solving cases and mysteries.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal starrer is about a betrayal and a heist gone wrong.

Bird Box Barcelona

BBB is a spin-off sequel to Bird Box. The film has been trending big time ever since its release.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Watch the teen heartthrob Zac Effron as Ted Bundy, a gruesome serial killer.

I Care a Lot

Rosamund Pike plays a con artist who tries duping a woman, unaware of her connection with a powerful gangster.

The Good Nurse

This amazing medical thriller starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne will keep you hooked.

Svaha: The Sixth Finger

This South Korean thriller involves a religious sect and murders. It would have caused a scandal in India.

Haseen Dillruba

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey starrer is a romantic thriller that you'll love binge watching.

Gumraah

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur, two talented actors in one frame. This one is a treat for the eyes.

Drishyam

Drishyam is one of the best crime thrillers of all time. Period.

Raat Akeli Hai

A murder of a landlord uncovers many deep, dark secrets. It stars Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and others.

