Top 12 daredevil Bollywood actors who performed most dangerous stunts in movies
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 23, 2023
When it comes to his stunts, Tiger Shroff enjoys doing them by himself. Superb at calisthenics, Tiger is one of the fittest Bollywood celebrities with a toned physique.
Vidyut Jamwal reportedly performed the Commando stunts without the use of any cables or harnesses.
John Abraham has also performed most of his stunts. especially in motion pictures like Force, Force 2, and Rocky Handsome.
Since he carried out every stunt in the film Raees alone, it was evident from the caliber of action that SRK knows no boundaries.
With her role in Quantico 3, Priyanka Chopra established a name for herself in the business. She did all of her own stunts in Mary Kom before Quantico too.
Beyond anyone's expectations, Katrina Kaif in Tiger Zinda Hai performed an entire fighting sequence by herself while holding the gun.
In his most recent police drama, Akshay did a solo helicopter stunt. He is known as Khiladi Kumar for his fitness only.
The amount of action in Hritik's Bang Bang is unmatched by anything. You'll be shocked to learn that he carried out the majority of his stunt by himself.
Ajay Devgn is renowned for his stunts and action sequences and he performed the stunts in Singham without the assistance of any professional stunt performers.
Salman Khan did his stunts extremely well in the film Ek Tha Tiger.
Ajay Devgn never surprises to do his action scenes in the franchise Golmaal and enjoys doing them on his own.
In addition to entertaining his fans with his talent, Hritik supposedly experienced a near-death incident in Singapore while pulling off a stunt for Krrish.
