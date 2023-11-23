Top 12 daredevil Bollywood actors who performed most dangerous stunts in movies

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 23, 2023

When it comes to his stunts, Tiger Shroff enjoys doing them by himself. Superb at calisthenics, Tiger is one of the fittest Bollywood celebrities with a toned physique.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vidyut Jamwal reportedly performed the Commando stunts without the use of any cables or harnesses.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

John Abraham has also performed most of his stunts. especially in motion pictures like Force, Force 2, and Rocky Handsome.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Since he carried out every stunt in the film Raees alone, it was evident from the caliber of action that SRK knows no boundaries.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

With her role in Quantico 3, Priyanka Chopra established a name for herself in the business. She did all of her own stunts in Mary Kom before Quantico too.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Beyond anyone's expectations, Katrina Kaif in Tiger Zinda Hai performed an entire fighting sequence by herself while holding the gun.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In his most recent police drama, Akshay did a solo helicopter stunt. He is known as Khiladi Kumar for his fitness only.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The amount of action in Hritik's Bang Bang is unmatched by anything. You'll be shocked to learn that he carried out the majority of his stunt by himself.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn is renowned for his stunts and action sequences and he performed the stunts in Singham without the assistance of any professional stunt performers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan did his stunts extremely well in the film Ek Tha Tiger.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn never surprises to do his action scenes in the franchise Golmaal and enjoys doing them on his own.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In addition to entertaining his fans with his talent, Hritik supposedly experienced a near-death incident in Singapore while pulling off a stunt for Krrish.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Korean beauty secret: How rice water can get you great skin and hair

 

 Find Out More