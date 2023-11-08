Top 12 dark comedies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 08, 2023

Andhadhun on Netflix revolves around a blind pianist who becomes embroiled in a series of murders.

Alia Bhatt’s Darlings on Netflix is about a woman taking a strong stand against her abusive husband.

Stree on Disney+ Hotstar is about a small town haunted by a female ghost who kidnaps men when alone at night and leaves their clothes behind.

Bala on Disney+Hotstar is about a man dealing with premature balding who navigates societal pressures comically.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan on Amazon Prime Video is a quirky comedy addressing issues of erectile dysfunction.

Blackmail on Amazon Prime Video is about a man who discovers his wife's infidelity and decides to blackmail her lover.

Ludo on Netflix is an anthology film that weaves together multiple stories, offering a blend of comedy and drama.

Delhi Belly on Netflix is about three roommates who find themselves in a web of crime and chaos.

Kaalakaandi on Disney+ Hotstar revolves around a man's life taking a bizarre turn when he's diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Good Luck Jerry on Disney+ Hotstar is about a girl becoming a drug peddler in need of money.

Newton on Amazon Prime Video is a satirical take on the Indian electoral process, starring Rajkummar Rao.

Badhaai Ho on Disney+ Hotstar is a family comedy dealing with the unexpected news of a late pregnancy.

